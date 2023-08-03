Centre Agrees To Discuss Manipur In Parliament Under 'Middle Path' Proposal: Sources

The centre has agreed to take up discussions related to the ethnic violence in Manipur on August 11 under a "middle path solution" proposed by opposition, in a development that could end the impasse in the parliament, said sources.

Earlier in the day, the Opposition offered a "middle path solution" to the government to kick-start a discussion on Manipur unrest.

"INDIA parties have offered a middle path solution to the Leader of the House to break the logjam and get a discussion on Manipur going in an uninterrupted manner in the Rajya Sabha. Hope the Modi government agrees," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted on X this afternoo