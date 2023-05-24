Man Shot, 2 Injured, Homes Set On Fire In Fresh Manipur Violence

Ethnic violence has ravaged the state since May 3.

Manipur witnessed fresh violence on Wednesday where a 29-year-old man was shot dead by members of a different community. Two others were injured in a separate incident in Bishnupur district today.

In light of these events, district authorities have canceled the curfew relaxation in three districts - Bishnupur, Imphal East and Imphal West. Curfew had earlier been relaxed from 5 am in the morning to 4 pm.

Police said that armed youths had raided a few villages in Bishnupur district's Moirang today. When inmates of a relief camp there came out to check out what was happening, Toijam Chandramani, 29, was hit by a bullet.

Chandramani, who was in a critical state, was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to the injury.

Following his death, tension in the area escalated and additional paramilitary and police personnel have been deployed to control the situation.

Police also said that three houses in Bishnupur's Phoubakchao were torched on Tuesday night. In retaliation, youths of another community burnt down four houses.

Indefinite curfew was imposed and internet services suspended while sporadic incidents of violence were reported almost every day.

Army, Assam Rifles and Territorial Army have been deployed in 23 of the most sensitive and volatile police station areas in 11 districts.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who also holds the Home portfolio, said his government had sought more companies of central forces to deal with the recurring violence in some areas.

71 people have been killed so far in the violence, 300 people injured including police personnel, nearly 1,700 houses burnt, and more than 200 vehicles destroyed.