Army Chief To Visit Violence-Hit Manipur Today

Army Chief General Manoj Pande will be visiting Manipur today to review the security situation in view of the recent violence there, said Indian Army officials.

They said the Army Chief would be briefed by the Eastern Command officials on the measures taken to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles have stepped up security across Manipur amid the reports of fresh violence in the state.

Both the security teams in Imphal East and Churchandpur prevented the firing incidents between the two communities, where some armed men opened fire and ran towards higher reaches, the Army said. However, there were no reports of casualties and further operations were underway.

There have been violent communal clashes in Manipur due to the Manipur High Court (HC) directing the State to pursue a 10-year-old recommendation to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the non-tribal Meitei community.

Manipur has seen ethnic violence with Chief Minister N Biren Singh stating earlier this month that around 60 people have lost their lives. Houses have also been burnt during the violence with new incidents also reported from some parts of the State.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Biren Singh informed that additional security forces had been brought into the state and security personnel consisting of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Manipur Police, Manipur Rifles, India Reserve Battalion (IRB) and Village Defence Force (VDF) had been deployed at 38 vulnerable areas.

Appealing to the public not to have apprehension, the Chief Minister informed that operations had been conducted against armed militants in various areas in the periphery of the State.

Efforts are being made to hold peace talks with all sections of people and the Government has been meeting various peace committees formed in the wake of the prevailing situation in Manipur, he added.

He further appealed to the people to refrain from violent activities and not to believe or spread any unfounded information rumours, which could create tension among different communities. He sought the support of the public towards Government efforts to bring normalcy.

In the wake of the situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also slated to visit the state for three days.

Appealing to people to maintain peace, Mr Shah said on Thursday, "There were clashes in Manipur after the verdict of a court. I would appeal to both groups they should maintain peace, and justice will be done with everyone. I will myself go to Manipur after few days and will stay there for three days and will talk to people of Manipur for establishing peace."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)