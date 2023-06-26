Amit Shah Briefs PM Modi On Manipur After His Return From Landmark Trip

Manipur Violence: The Home Minister assured the Chief Minister of all possible help.

Home Minister Amit Shah today briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the steps taken by the Manipur government and the Centre to restore normalcy in the crisis-hit state.



PM Modi returned to India early this morning after concluding his five-day visit to the US and Egypt.

The briefing comes a day after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Amit Shah at his Delhi home and submitted a report on the "evolving situation" in Manipur.

He told Mr Shah that the state and central governments have been able to control the violence to a "great extent".

"It's time for all the stakeholders, civil bodies, MLAs and political leaders to sit together and identify the areas where all must work," Mr Singh told reporters after the meeting.

Mr Shah also chaired an all-party meet on Saturday, which was attended by 18 political parties. At the meeting, the party representatives insisted that the Centre put in place a "time-bound action plan" to restore peace in the state.

The Home Minister said that the Prime Minister has been monitoring the situation in the violence-hit state since day one and guiding the authorities with "full sensitivity".

Officials gave party representatives a detailed picture of the efforts made since the first instance of violence in the state on May 3, by deploying nearly 36,000 security personnel in the state.

The ministry has said the situation in Manipur is slowly returning to normal. Officials said the security forces are focusing more on humanitarian operations and area-domination patrols.