Manipur University's Acting Vice-Chancellor Apologises To Governor

Najma Heptulla's office said the acting vice-chancellor of the varsity apologised.

Acting vice-chancellor of the Manipur University K Yugindro Singh has apologised to Governor Najma Heptulla for stating that she extended "overt support" to agitators during a recent stir at the varsity, a Raj Bhavan official said Wednesday.

The acting VC wrote to the Officer on Special Duty/secretary to the governor on October 8 and apologised for his "incorrect and inappropriate" remark, he said.

Mr Singh, in a letter written to the the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development on October 3, had claimed that Ms Heptulla questioned his taking charge as VC of the central university and expressed her support in favour of the agitators, during a meeting on September 21.

"I, hereby, humbly and respectfully tender my unconditional apology to the Hon'ble Governor of Manipur for incorrect and inappropriate statements made by me including breach of protocol and propriety related to the governor," Mr Singh said in the letter, a copy of which is with PTI.

He said during the meeting the questions asked by the governor were not fully understood by him because of "mental stress".

"I had inadvertently made incorrect and inappropriate understanding of the questions of the governor," he said.

The university has been on the boil for several months. After a 85-day strike by students, it had opened on August 23. The agitators had been demanding removal of the then VC A P Pandey for alleged administrative and financial lapses.

President Ram Nath Kovind had recently placed Pandey under suspension as an inquiry was underway into the allegations of irregularities against him.

Mr Singh was appointed as the acting VC soon after the suspension of Pandey.