Manipur Tragedy: Search Ops To Be Called Off; Report Blames Railway Project

About 79 people were present at the under-construction Tupul railway yard in Noney district.(File)

Rescue work at the site of the landslide in Manipur that claimed at least 56 lives could be called off this evening, 20 days after the tragedy.

About 79 people were present at the under-construction Tupul railway station yard in Noney district at the time of the landslide. Eighteen of them were rescued and 56 bodies recovered. Five people continue to be missing. The dead include 29 Indian Territorial Army personnel and 27 civilians.

The decision to call off the search was taken at a meeting convened by the district administration yesterday, government sources said.

The massive landslide has been described by Chief Minister N Biren Singh as the "worst-ever" in the history of Manipur.

The Tupul Railway yard is a part of the Indian Railways' 110-km Imphal-Jiribam Mega Project.

The Geological Survey of India, which is investigating the tragedy, has found in its preliminary assessment that extensive slope-cutting for the railway project was a major cause behind the landslide.

The site of the landslide had been identified as a 'highly susceptible zone' in a 2019 survey, pointed out the GSI report.

"Landslide susceptibility mapping of the area under the National Landslide Susceptibility Mapping (NLSM) Programme of GSI was performed. The landslide polygon falls within highly susceptible and moderately susceptible zones," said the 2019 survey report.

The GSI's preliminary report stated that dumped construction debris in the Ijai River, which slopes beside the hills, had collapsed. This debris blocked the normal flow of the river, it said.

The assessment report also found "improper drainage" of water flowing from the nearby hills at the railway construction site, GSI sources said.

"The landslides were so massive that they swept away 0.60 square km of the hill slope. The landslides took place in 3 phases on the night between 29th -30th June; the third phase being the most damaging," the report said.

The GSI report also outlined in detail the various reasons behind the susceptibility of the area to landslides: "Debris dumps limiting the normal water flow of Ijai River. Unconsolidated materials dumped and used for temporary construction site. Improper hill side drainage along the slope cut region."

The report called for cleaning of the clogged river as an "immediate measure" along with the removal of debris.