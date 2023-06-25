Army Releases 12 Manipur Militants After Standoff With 1,200-Strong Mob

Army said that it decided to not risk civilian lives amid the standoff.

The Indian Army today released a dozen militants in Manipur's Itham village after being surrounded by a women-led mob of over 1,200 people. In a statement, Army said that it decided to not risk civilian lives and release the militants to end the standoff which lasted for nearly a day.

"Keeping in view the sensitivity of the use of kinetic force against a large irate mob led by women and likely casualties due to such action, a considered decision was taken to hand over all 12 cadres to the local leader," the Army said.

The Army also commended the commander in charge of the operation for taking a "mature decision" which showed the "humane face of the Indian Army".

Earlier in the day, Army had apprehended the 12 militants of the Meitei militant group Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL). The group was involved in several attacks, including the ambush of a 6 Dogra unit in 2015, Army said.

The standoff between the Army and the mob, which consisted of 1,200 to 1,500 people, continued throughout Saturday. The mob, led by women, surrounded the Army column and prevented forces from going ahead with the operation

Among those holed up in the village was self-styled Lt Col Moirangthem Tamba alias Uttam, a wanted terrorist who may have been the mastermind of the Dogra ambush tragedy.

Clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence in Manipur was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Over 100 people have died in clashes between the Meiteis, who live in and around the state capital Imphal Valley, and the Kuki tribe, who are settled in the hills.