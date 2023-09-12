Manipur Restricts Use Of Press Stickers And Jackets To Tackle Misuse

The decision was taken to check the "misuse" of press stickers (File)

Manipur has restricted the use of 'press' stickers, vests and jackets only to registered media houses and journalists - possessing Identity Card or accreditation certificate.

Officials said the decision was taken to check the "misuse" of press stickers and jackets by "anti-social elements" in the violence-hit state.

The state government recognizes the need to prevent unauthorized individuals from gaining access to vulnerable areas - posing as press officials and resorting to provocative acts, they said.

The order, copy of which is available with NDTV, the state government has started that press card or accrediation letters issued by the Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), Press Bureau of India, All India Radio, Doordarshan (DD News) and recognized National & International media firms will be allowed only.

The All Manipur Working Journalists' Union (AMWJU) and Editors' Guild Manipur (EGM) had on Sunday appealed to those who are not journalists to immediately stop wearing vests that display the 'press' logo and putting up 'press' stickers on their vehicles.

'Journalists are facing many challenges and going through various disadvantages while trying to discharge their duties and disseminate crucial information to the public amid the prevailing turmoil in the state," a joint statement stated.