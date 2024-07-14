Manipur Police Statement On Attack By 'Suspected Kuki Insurgents': 5 Points

The joint team of the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was on a patrol at 9 am in Jiribam district to investigate a firing incident at Mongbung village on Saturday night, the police said in the statement posted on X.

The police said the joint patrol "was fired upon heavily with sophisticated weapons by suspected armed Kuki militants from multiple locations."

The security forces retaliated, following which an encounter began that lasted for 15-20 minutes, the police said. In the firing, CRPF soldier Ajoy Kumar Jha, 43, was killed in action, the police said. He was a resident of Madhubani in Bihar.

Manipur Police personnel - sub-inspector K Romendro and rifleman Robindro - were injured. They were taken to a hospital in Jiribam. They are out of danger, the police said.