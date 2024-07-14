Manipur Police Statement On Attack By 'Suspected Kuki Insurgents': 5 Points

Imphal:
Manipur Police said a CRPF soldier was killed in attack by "suspected Kuki insurgents"
A Central Reserve Police Force soldier was killed in attacks by "suspected Kuki insurgents" on a joint patrol from multiple directions in Manipur's Jiribam district today, the police said in a statement. The forces then launched a combing operation.
The joint team of the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was on a patrol at 9 am in Jiribam district to investigate a firing incident at Mongbung village on Saturday night, the police said in the statement posted on X.
The police said the joint patrol "was fired upon heavily with sophisticated weapons by suspected armed Kuki militants from multiple locations."
The security forces retaliated, following which an encounter began that lasted for 15-20 minutes, the police said. In the firing, CRPF soldier Ajoy Kumar Jha, 43, was killed in action, the police said. He was a resident of Madhubani in Bihar.
Manipur Police personnel - sub-inspector K Romendro and rifleman Robindro - were injured. They were taken to a hospital in Jiribam. They are out of danger, the police said.
The police said reinforcements have arrived and are taking part in the combing operations. "The police department is monitoring the situation constantly and senior officers are in the district to supervise the security arrangement and also the ongoing combing operations," the police said.