'Manipur Mobile Internet To Be Restored In 4-5 Days': Chief Minister N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh attends a programme in Ukhrul district

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today said mobile internet services will be restored in the state within "four to five days."

"I understand people's hardships because of the mobile internet ban. The government was forced to impose it because some elements always tried to take advantage of the situation and create trouble. However, I want to assure you that services will be restored in the next four to five days," Mr Singh said at a programme at the mini secretariat in Ukhrul district after a cabinet meeting.

He also laid the foundation stones of several projects and inaugurated a number of schemes worth Rs 64.38 crore in the Naga-dominated Ukhrul and Kamjong districts.

Highlighting population growth in the district capital and related land issues, Mr Singh proposed developing a new Ukhrul township near Sirarakhong village.

In the spirit of our shared history and common origins, I'm honoured to present tokens of appreciation to our village chiefs and elders.



Let us strengthen the fraternal bonds between the indigenous communities that have coexisted in Manipur since time immemorial. pic.twitter.com/M6qyW0TRsU — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) October 18, 2023

"I want to say that the government is keen on developing Ukhrul as per the wishes of the people," he said. "Ukhrul is an important town after Imphal, but water scarcity is a major problem. To resolve it, Rs 6 crore has been sanctioned for water supply in the town," the Chief Minister said, adding there is also a plan to build a dam at a cost of Rs 180 crore to Rs 200 crore.

Mr Singh thanked civil society leaders and village chiefs for their unwavering support in the anti-drugs campaign in the state.