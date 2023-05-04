Manipur Issues "Shoot At Sight" Orders In "Extreme Cases" Amid Violence

Around 500 personnel of the Rapid Action Force, a riot control police, have been flown in. They join the army, Assam Rifles, the Central Reserve Police Force and the state police, who have been struggling to contain the violence that started on Wednesday.

The Army has kept around 14 columns on standby for deployment in case the situation flares up again, reported news agency Press Trust of India, quoting a defence spokesperson.

Over the last days, there have been multiple appeals for peace as visuals of houses and shops on fire flooded social media. Curfew has been imposed in Meitei-dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam, and Bishnupur districts, and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts. Mobile internet services have been suspended across the state.

More than 9,000 people have been rescued from violence-hit areas by the security forces. A defence spokesperson said around 5,000 people have been shifted to safe homes in Churachandpur, another 2,000 people were shifted in Imphal Valley, and 2,000 people in the border town of Moreh in Tenugopal district.

The violence started during a protest march by tribals on Wednesday against a Manipur High Court order backing the inclusion of non-tribal Meities in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

It had incensed the Naga and Kuki tribals, who comprise less than 50 per cent of the population. The Meities comprise 53 per cent of the state's population but occupy 10 per cent of the state's territory.

Earlier today, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the situation was becoming normal. He also spoke to Union home minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the situation.

"The government is taking all measures to maintain the law and order… We are committed to protecting the lives and property of all our people. Long-term grievances of different communities will be suitably addressed in due course in consultation with the people and their representatives," Mr Singh had said.