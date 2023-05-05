Army Says Situation Under Control In Manipur, Train Ops Stopped: 10 Facts

The Manipur government on Thursday issued "shoot at sight" orders in "extreme cases" after violence in the state spilled over to Imphal. Rapid Action Force (RAF) was flown in and 55 army columns were deployed to contain the spiraling violence.

According to sources, Centre is rushing additional troops to the state. The Indian Air Force (IAF) will airlift forces from Guwahati and Tezpur in Assam. Former CRPF chief Kuldeep Singh has been appointed as the security advisor for Manipur while senior IPS officer Ashutosh Sinha made the overall commander overseeing the peace restoration operations in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will not be travelling to Manipur today. Mr Shah on Thursday spoke with the chief ministers of Manipur and its neighbouring states and held meetings with top central and state bodies through video conferencing to review the situation in the state.

Although the government is yet to confirm the number of lives lost, if any, or how many have been injured in the clashes, over 9,000 people from various districts have been evacuated and given shelter in special camps. Around 5,000 have been shifted to Churachandpur, another 2,000 people were shifted to Imphal Valley, and 2,000 people to the border town of Moreh.

"The government is taking all measures to maintain the law and order. We are committed to protecting the lives and property of all our people," Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Thursday.

In the wake of the violence, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday directed officials to evacuate students of his state studying in various schools and colleges in Manipur.

The violence began on Wednesday during protests by various tribal groups of Manipur over a court order on Scheduled Tribe status.

The All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) called a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest against the non-tribal Meitei community's demand for a Scheduled tribe status. According to the police, thousands took part in the rally during which violence broke out between some tribal groups and non-tribals.

The Meitei, who are the majority in the state, primarily inhabit the Manipur valley. The Meitei's claim that they are facing difficulty in view of "large-scale illegal immigration by Myanmarese and Bangladeshis". As per existing law, the Meiteies are not allowed to settle in the hill areas of the state.