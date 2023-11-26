In Talks With Insurgent Group, Peace Deal Soon: Manipur Chief Minister

Manipur government is in talks with an insurgent group for a peace deal

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today said his government has been holding talks with an insurgent group in the state and a peace deal will be signed soon. Mr Singh told PTI the talks are at an advanced stage but did not disclose the name of the insurgent group.

"We are advancing, and we are expecting to sign a peace accord with one big UG (underground organisation) very shortly," the Chief Minister said.

This was for the first time an official confirmation was made about the talks since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.

Earlier, sources had said the government was holding talks with a faction of the banned United National Liberation Front (UNLF).

Over 180 people have died since the clashes in May that began with a protest in the hill districts against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status.

On a question about newspapers going off the stands in the state capital Imphal and local TV channels off the air, the Chief Minister said he came to know about it only on Saturday.

He said he has sought a report from the crime investigation department (CID) on the issue.

Newspapers and local TV channels have shut operations in Imphal valley since Friday, protesting against "interference" from an insurgent group, leading to an information blackout.

On Myanmarese people crossing over to Manipur for shelter, Mr Singh said though India is not a party to the UN Refugee Convention, some people are being given shelter in the state on humanitarian grounds.

"However, they will be deported once the situation is stable in Myanmar," he said.

Till July, some 2,500 Myanmarese people crossed over to Manipur, and have been living in different parts of the state. The number has been on the rise after fresh violence in the neighbouring country.