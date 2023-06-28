Manipur Government To Soon Bring 'No Work, No Pay' Rule For Its Employees

Many Manipur government employees have been displaced due to violence.

The Manipur government will introduce a "no work, no pay" rule for its employees who are not attending office without an authorised leave due to different reasons arising out of the ethnic violence in the state, which broke out on May 3.



A Manipur government official said that the General Administration Department (GAD) asked all the administrative secretaries to give details of employees who are not able to attend work due to the prevailing situation in the state.

"In pursuance of the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on June 12 and the decision was taken at para 5-(12) of the proceedings, all employees drawing their salaries from General Administration Department, Manipur Secretariat are informed that no work, no pay may be invoked to all those employees who do not attend their official duty without authorised leave," a circular read.



Manipur government has around one lakh employees, many of whom have not been attending work. According to officials, many state government employees are among the over 65,000 people who have been displaced in Manipur and have taken shelter in relief camps.



Over 120 people have lost their lives, and over 400 have suffered injuries in the ethnic violence in Manipur that has caused large-scale destruction of houses and properties.



The announcement has drawn a sharp response from the tribal population, who have not been able to return to Imphal since the violence began.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki tribes has vehemently opposed the state government's decision to bring in the "No Work, No Pay" rule for its employees.

The Manipur Government is putting the lives of employees, particularly those who fled the Imphal valley, at risk, KIM General Secretary, Khaikhohauh Gangte said.

There is no way to go back to Imphal, the KIM official said. "It should be reiterated that going back to the state capital is a death trap for the Kuki people," he added.