Manipur Extends Internet Ban Till Saturday Amid Ongoing Violence

Around 10,000 Army and Assam Rifles personnel have been deployed in the state to restore peace.

The Manipur government has extended the ban on internet services till June 10 to prevent further disturbance in the violence-hit state. The ban was imposed on May 3.

In an order, the state government on Monday evening stated that the internet services will be suspended for five more days i.e. till 3 pm of June 10.

The continuing ethnic violence between the Meiteis, who live in and around Imphal valley, and the Kuki tribe, who are settled in the hills, over the Meiteis' demand to be included under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category has claimed over 70 lives since clashed started on May 3.

Around 10,000 Army and Assam Rifles personnel have been deployed in the state to restore peace.

During his visit last week, Home Minister Amit Shah appealed both the Meiteis and the Kukis to maintain calm and peace, and work for bringing normalcy.