Manipur BJP Turned Impossible To Possible, No Bandhs, Blockades Now: PM

Manipur Elections 2022: Voting in Manipur is scheduled for February 28 and March 5.

Addressing a massive rally in Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh's constituency, PM Modi today urged people to vote for a "double engine government" (same party in power in both the Centre and the state) to witness development work for the next 25 years.

Speaking in the Heingang assembly region, PM Modi listed several accomplishments of the BJP-led government in the northeastern state. Providing households with tap water under his pet project Jal Jeevan Mission, free Covid vaccination, stopping corruption in the Public Distribution System (PDS), providing power connection, setting up women-led markets, gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme and several other issues featured in the PM's speech.

"Your enthusiasm shows that Manipur will have a double engine government," he said to a cheering audience. "You have seen BJP's good governance and good intention. In the past five years, we have made a foundation for development for the coming 25 years," he added.

One of the most striking highlights from the Prime Minister's poll pitch was the promise to make Manipur an important centre for East Asia connectivity after the highway connecting Myanmar-Thailand is completed.

Manipur is with the BJP. Addressing a huge rally in Imphal. https://t.co/yfLaczFXK1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2022

"Rail connectivity will improve tourism in the region. It will provide the youth with employment opportunities. National highway connectivity has also witnessed unprecedented work in the last few years. Under the last govt, only 1 NH project was worked upon. Manipur will become an important centre for East Asia connectivity after the highway connecting Myanmar-Thailand is completed," he said.

Slamming Congress over lack of development and poor connectivity in the region he said the BJP government had brought Manipur on the rail map of the country.

"A few days ago when the first goods train arrived at Rani Gaidinliu station, I was very happy with all of you. The day is not far when the train will come till Imphal, you will be connected to the whole country through rail," he said.

"For us, this entire region including Manipur is the gateway to India's trade and business with East Asia. That is why the BJP government has brought Manipur on the rail map of the country. It has been five-six years since Jiribam has been associated with the Railways," added PM Modi.

He further said that the BJP government is promoting bamboo farmers, bamboo industry, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and the government has also changed the law related to bamboo.

"I want to appeal to the youth and first-time voters that this election will decide the coming 25 years of Manipur. We have begun with a process with stability and peace in the last five years, therefore you need BJP," he said.

Accusing the Congress of making bandhs and blockades "the destiny of Manipur", he claimed that those issues are a "thing of past" under the BJP government.

The PM claimed that "very poor and every tribal family in Manipur" is being vaccinated for free. Whether it's the hills or the valley, people are getting vaccines everywhere, he added.

PM Modi also mentioned numbers to substantiate his various claims. "7 out 10 people in Manipur are getting free ration...For women entrepreneurs, our government has set up 7 new Ima markets (women operated markets)...1.75 lakh people have been linked with electricity connection...We gave 1.5 lakh free Ujjwala gas connection," he said.

The PM also mentioned the palm oil plantations in the state, which Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had criticised yesterday. "The Mission Palm Oil started by our government will also benefit the farmers of Manipur. We have also promoted organic farming practices in the state," he said.

PM Modi also said that the government has decided to celebrate November 15 every year as Tribal Pride Day.

"Our tribal society has played an important role in the freedom struggle. The BJP government has honoured this contribution. Our government has decided to celebrate the 15th of November every year as Tribal Pride Day. It is also the pride of every tribe of Manipur and their identity. Our government is also building a museum in Manipur in the name of Rani Gaidinliu," he said.

The PM said that the BJP government in the state rapidly increased access to piped water connections to ease the burden on women who had to walk long distances and carry water. He claimed that before the Har Ghar Jal Mission was started, Manipur had just 25,000 households with piped water connections but today, this has gone up to nearly 3 lakh houses.

He also said under the PM Awas Yojana, more than 60 thousand houses are being built in Manipur and most of them are owned by women.

Voting in Manipur is scheduled for February 28 and March 5, and the counting will take place on March 10.