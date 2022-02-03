Conrad Sangma's NPP Announces 42 Candidates In Manipur, 2 BJP MLAs To Switch

Manipur Elections 2022: Election watchers believe NPP is emerging as the dark horse.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-led National Peoples' Party (NPP) today released its third list of candidates for the Manipur assembly polls. The names of nine more candidates were released by Mr Sangma himself, taking the tally of party candidates to 42 this time. Mr Sangma, who reached Imphal today on a four days campaign trail, also launched the party's campaign for Manipur polls where election watchers believe NPP is emerging as the dark horse.

In 2017, the NPP contested only nine seats in which it won four seats and emerged as kingmaker. Without NPP's support, the BJP would not have been able to form a coalition government.

Among the nine people given party tickets today is the BJP MLA from Wangkhei, Yumkham Erabot Singh, who was denied a ticket from his former party. The party also gave a ticket to another sitting BJP MLA - Rameshwar Singh of Kakching. Mr Singh was also denied a ticket by the BJP.

Addressing the party leaders and workers, the party's National President Conrad Sangma said, "The NPP is getting its right place and it's due. Today, the people of Manipur are accepting it and we are the fastest growing national party. We are the only national party from the northeast which is made by the people of the northeast and for the people of the northeast. With so many good candidates, we are ready to take on the other bigger national party and the traction that we are getting clearly suggest that we would lead Manipur this time".

The BJP will contest all 60 seats in the Manipur assembly elections, the party said last week, as it released a list of its candidates. At least 10 former Congress leaders among 16 MLAs who joined the BJP have got tickets in Manipur.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 28 seats but later several leaders quit the party. In a post-poll alliance with Naga People's Front (NPF), National Peoples' Party (NPP), the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Independent candidate, BJP was able to form the government in the state.

Voting on the 60-member assembly will be conducted in two phases on February 27 and March 3. Votes will be counted on March 10.