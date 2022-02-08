Manipur Elections: Regional Party Alleges Threats From Militants, Points Finger At BJP

Voting in Manipur will be conducted in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

The Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP) in a press statement has alleged that their candidates and workers are being subjected to targeted intimidation and abuse by several militant outfits in Manipur. The party has requested security cover for its candidates and demanded that arms be seized from all underground groups.

Naming the militant outfits, the party also alleged that they are actively campaigning for opposition parties including the BJP. "The outfits KNF-MC, KNF-Z, UKLF, KNA, and HPC(D) have openly come out in blatant support of our opponent's candidates from BJP and NPF," it said.

In the Tipaimukh constituency, the cadres of militant outfits HPC(D) is moving around with arms intimidating the voters and ordering village chiefs to vote for BJP candidates, the party alleged.

Underground groups like KNA and UKLF that are under the "Suspension of Operation (SoO)" agreement with the Centre are threatening NPP party workers and village chief to make them support the BJP candidate Letpao Haokip in Tengnoupal assembly, NPP further alleged.

The NPP is contesting from 42 out of 60 assembly seats this time. In 2017, it had contested only nine seats, won four of them and emerged as kingmaker. Without NPP's support, the BJP would not have been able to form a coalition government.

The BJP is contesting on all 60 seats. At least 10 former Congress leaders among 16 MLAs who joined the BJP have got tickets in Manipur.

Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the last elections but failed to form the government as several of its MLAs quit the party. BJP had managed to stitch together a coalition with several parties and independent MLAs.

NPP has provided details of constituencies where it claims militants are campaigning for the BJP and threatening its candidates.

In the Tamenglong constituency, outfits under SoO are campaigning strongly for NPF and BJP candidates and have warned our party workers of dire consequences, it said.

Detailing the threats, the NPP added that on February 6, the KNF-MC and KNF-Z leaders Paokholen Haokip, Jangkhonlum Haokip and Lunmang Haokip have threatened their workers and ordered the village chief to vote for BJP candidate Letzamang Haokip of Henglep.

The outfit members had reportedly halted six women NPP workers and two drivers at Lamden Kuki village and threatened to shoot them if they campaigned for the NPP candidate.

"We have complained about the incidents of attacks and threats issued to our candidates to Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur State and to Election Commission of India. The ongoing situation is an attempt to jeopardise the conduct of peaceful, free and fair elections in the state of Manipur," the NPP press release stated.

If the ongoing situation is allowed to prevail, voters will be fearful of coming out to vote which will directly hamper the conduct of elections, the statement said, adding that the NPP believes in the democratic process and free and fair elections.

The party urged the authorities to put all underground groups under SoO in their respective camps and recover arms from their possession.

"We would also like to urge that all constituencies, which has presences of UGs be declared 'most sensitive' and additional security is provided in the constituencies for the conduct of fair election process," it said.

NPP also pointed out that the security cover for its sitting MLA Y. Erabot Singh from Wangkhei AC has been reduced, and demanded that enough security cover be provided to him.

Voting on the 60-member assembly will be conducted in two phases on February 27 and March 3. Votes will be counted on March 10.