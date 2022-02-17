BJP Indicates Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Will Get Another Chance

Voting for the first phase of Manipur polls is on February 28, and the second phase is on March 5.

The BJP today indicated that they have decided on the Chief Minister candidate in Manipur for the upcoming state assembly elections. At a poll rally in the state this evening, BJP National President J.P Nadda indicated in his public address that party MLAs will be led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh if the BJP wins and goes on to form the new government in the state. This is the first time that the top leadership of the party has projected him as the leader during this year's assembly elections. The party had not initially officially named him the CM candidate and there were strong speculations of a leadership change if the BJP comes to power.

"What was the condition of Manipur five years back and what is it now? That will be the basis of the elections. We are not sending Ibomcha ji as MLA just because he had to become an MLA. We are sending Ibomcha ji, Sushindro ji (BJP candidates) to the assembly because through them N Biren Singh with all the other MLAs will take Manipur further towards development," Mr Nadda said.

Earlier this week, at the launch of the Chief Minister's poll campaign in his stronghold Heingang where he has been winning since 2002, senior BJP leader and the party's Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra had hinted that Mr Singh would lead the party in the northeastern state. "We take a lot of pride to acknowledge that BJP is contesting elections under the able leadership of Biren Singh ji because of the good governance and development that his government has provided," he had said.

Mr Patra had then pointed to Mr Singh and added, "There is no doubt in our minds that we will win with a two-thirds majority and form the government under your leadership."

The BJP president also said that the BJP government had transformed the state from blockades to the path of development. "Five years ago, Manipur's situation was marred by blockades and bandhs but under Chief Minister N Biren Singh we have transformed the state from blockades to development of every section of society", Mr Nadda said.

He further said, "Bandhs and blockades have stopped in Manipur. The agricultural budget in Manipur has been increased two times in five years under the Biren Singh government. We will take Manipur to newer heights in the next five years with your blessings."

Mr Nadda on Thursday released the party's election manifesto for Manipur, promising preservation of the rights of the indigenous people, two extra LPG cylinders, and free electric scooters for college going girls.

While releasing the manifesto, he said, "The state has undergone a change from instability to stability and from stability to the big leap forward - we will ensure more development in the future."

