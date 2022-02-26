Amid Criticism, BJP Clarifies Stand On Repeal Of AFSPA From Manipur

Manipur Elections 2022: Today is the last day of campaigning in Manipur for the first phase of polls.

Ahead of the first phase of assembly polls in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that five years of his government in the state has ensured peace which has laid the foundation for the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the future. This statement comes at a time when the BJP has been criticised for its silence over AFSPA in its campaign and manifesto. All other leading political parties in the fray have pitched the repeal of AFSPA as a key poll promise in Manipur.

"We have a sensitive border with Myanmar. So, the Centre has to be convinced before lifting AFSPA. The peace talks process with rebel groups will pave the way for this. The state government will have to create the ground situation, and for the last five years, we have been working towards it. The last five years of the BJP led government has laid the foundation for the repeal of AFSPA in the future," Chief Minister Biren Singh told NDTV on the sidelines of the last day of the poll campaign on Saturday.

Today is the last day of campaigning in Manipur for the first phase of polls to be held on February 28. Chief Minister Biren Singh has campaigned across the state holding his trademark small meetings where he interacts with voters on poll agendas.

Mr Singh told NDTV that the BJP has an edge and predicted at least 40 seats out of a total of 60 for his party. He also brushed aside leadership change post-poll.

"Manipur me koi khela nahi hoga. BJP ka khela hobe," he said, borrowing the popular TMC election punchline in West Bengal.

"Manipur is not Assam you see...but it is the tradition in BJP to not name the CM face before polling where we are in power. So, it's for the high command to decide and I am ready for the decision," Mr Singh said when asked if like in Assam, the BJP can bring in a new Chief Minister.

Mr Singh, who has been holding at least a dozen poll-related meetings a day for a month across the state, also added that there is all-around support for the BJP and they are expecting a two-thirds majority in the state and would be able to form a government on their own.

"Only one goal is enough to win this political match," said the Chief Minister who was once a footballer with the BSF and later became a journalist and editor of a Manipuri vernacular before joining politics.

"BJP will get at least 40 seats out of 60, this is absolutely sure. There will not be any hung assembly and the opposition put together can at best get 20 seats," Mr Singh added.

On pre-poll violence in the state, the Chief Minister blamed the opposition saying it's the result of their "frustration" due to the clear support to the BJP.