4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Manipur, No Deaths Reported

Ukhrul, Manipur:
The earthquake occurred at 22:01 pm IS at a depth of 120km (Representational)
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale jolted Manipur's Ukhrul on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
The earthquake occurred at 22:01 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at a depth of 120km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6, Occurred on 29-12-2023, 22:01:19 IST, Lat: 25.14 and Long: 96.54, Depth: 120 Km, Location: 208km E of Ukhrul, Manipur", the NCS posted X.
Further details are awaited.
