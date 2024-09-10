Manipur Bans Internet For 5 Days Over Law And Order Situation

Violence In Manipur: At least 11 people were killed last week

The Manipur government Tuesday banned internet services in the state for five days amid concerns that some anti-social elements "might use social media for transmission of images, hate speech" which may further provoke violence in the state.

"Temporary suspension/curbing of internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, broadbands and VPN services (were ordered) in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for five days with effect from 3 PM of September 10 to till 3 PM of September 15," the government said in a statement.

Manipur has been rocked by periodic clashes for more than a year between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community, dividing the state into ethnic enclaves.

At least 11 people were killed last week as hostilities between the two communities erupted again after months of relative calm. Rival militias have set up blockades in parts of the state.

On Tuesday, a curfew was imposed in the state capital Imphal and the surrounding valley after student-led protests on Monday sparked clashes with police.

Protesters have been demanding action against insurgents accused of using "improvised" projectile weapons and drone attacks last week, in what police called a "significant escalation" of violence in the state.

"To thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property, it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in public interest, by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platform such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc," said the government.

The government said it aims to stop "mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which can cause loss of life and/or damage to public/private property by indulging in arson/vandalism and other types of violent activities".

Long-standing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities revolve around competition for land and public jobs.