Massive Student Protest In Imphal Over Drone And Missile Attacks In Manipur

The protest was held against the backdrop of recent drone and missile attacks that killed three people.

A large number of school students protested in front of Manipur Raj Bhavan in Imphal today against the government's decision to shut down educational institutions in the state due to escalating violence. The protest was held against the backdrop of recent drone and missile attacks in the Imphal valley that killed three people.

The students, dressed in school uniforms, sought a meeting with the governor to express their frustration. They demanded the withdrawal of additional central forces deployed to manage the ongoing ethnic violence, citing their failure to restore peace despite the conflict persisting for over a year and a half. Their anger was directed at both the central and state governments, holding them responsible for failing to resolve the crisis.

The Department of Education announced the closure of all educational institutions across the state on September 9 and 10.

The situation remained tense in the state that has been hit by violence since May 3 last year over clashes between Kuki tribes and Meitis as police used tear gas shells and batons to disperse the students.

The students are also demanding the removal of the state's security adviser and the transfer of the Unified Command to the state government.

Earlier on Friday, thousands of men and women in five districts of Imphal Valley took part in a human chain rally to protest the recent drone and gun attacks.

Meanwhile, security forces gave a demonstration of an anti-drone system over attacks launched by suspected Kuki insurgents.

The state police has also started the process of acquiring anti-drone systems to tackle aerial threats.