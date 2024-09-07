6 Killed In Fresh Manipur Violence, Bunkers Destroyed, Choppers On Patrol

Violence continued in Manipur for the second day on Saturday after an elderly Meitei man was killed

Six people were killed in fresh violence this morning in Manipur's Jiribam district, the police said. Suspected Kuki insurgents attacked Nungchappi village in the district 229 km from the state capital Imphal, killing a 63-year-old man identified as Yurembam Kulendra Singha. The attack came a day after an elderly man from the valley-dominant Meitei community, who was offering prayers, was killed in a rocket-propelled bomb attack by Kuki insurgents in Manipur's Moirang town, according to the police.

The five others were killed in a gunfight between armed groups of the Meitei community and the hill-dominant Kuki tribes, sources said. These groups call themselves "village defence volunteers".