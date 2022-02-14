Amid BJP Tussle, Manipur Chief Minister Gets A Welcome Hint Before Polls

The remarks come at a time when a section of state BJP leaders have been pressing for a leadership change

The BJP today indicated that N Biren Singh will continue as Manipur Chief Minister if the party is voted to power in the upcoming polls.

At the launch of the Chief Minister's poll campaign in his stronghold Heingang, where he has been winning since 2002, senior BJP leader and the party's Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra said, "We take a lot of pride to acknowledge that BJP is contesting elections under the able leadership of Biren Singh ji, with the good governance and development that his government has provided."

He then pointed to Mr Singh and said, "There is no doubt in our minds that we will win with two-thirds majority and form the government under your leadership."

The remarks came during Mr Patra's address to BJP workers. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and the BJP's top leader for Northeast, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, were present at the event.

The remarks come at a time when a section of state BJP leaders have been pressing for a leadership change.

The Chief Minister also faced protests after the BJP named its candidates for the 60 seats for Manipur and had work overtime to pacify the dissidents.

Party insiders say the BJP was facing serious dissidence in as many as 16 seats until he got those who were denied tickets face-to-face with party candidates to ease out differences and put a lid on a larger revolt within the party.

The Congress, meanwhile, is gearing up for the poll fight and has been unsparing in its attacks on the government.

"They have misused power and remained in government for five years despite 12 of their MLAs being disqualified on charges of office of profit," said Bhakta Charan Das, the Congress's in-charge for Manipur.