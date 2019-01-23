'Approach Towards Women Disastrous': Maneka Gandhi Jabs Mamata Banerjee:

People in Bengal are not happy with policies of the state, Maneka Gandhi said. (File)

Union minister Maneka Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not implementing key government schemes meant for women empowerment, saying the state government's approach towards women is "disastrous".

In a series of tweets, the Women and Child Development Minister alleged that women in West Bengal are not getting the benefits of "significant programmes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, maternity benefit program Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and One Stop Centre scheme.

"It is disheartening to look at the current state of affairs in West Bengal, with regard to women safety and women welfare, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. The state government's approach towards women is disastrous," she said in a tweet.

"I am deeply pained to share that the state government has not implemented the key schemes of government meant for women empowerment," Ms Maneka said in another tweet.

She also said that shortly people will have an opportunity to elect a pro-people government.

"I am certain that the people of #WestBengal are unhappy with the undemocratic policies of the state government. Shortly, people will have an opportunity to elect the pro-people government," Ms Maneka said.