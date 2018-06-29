Landslide Blocks Manali-Leh Highway

Leh-Manali highway is among favourites for the tourists.

Heavy rainfall triggered a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Marhi, 30 kilometres from Manali, blocking the Manali-Leh National Highway-3. The blockage is likely to affect motorists who plan their road trips to the one of the most celebrated highways in the country for some time. The official, however, has informed that the highway will be cleared soon.



Marhi saw heavy rain in for the past 24 hours and that caused the landslide late night on Thursday and came into light by early morning on Friday.

The landslide was reported by tourists.

The local administration was informed by the commuters at around six in the morning. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officer Avril Jain confirmed the landslide and said that the road would be cleared soon.



"The road clearing operation has started and would be done soon for the traffic. Machines have been deputed along with the BRO engineering team," said Mr Jain.



