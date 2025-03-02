Man With Burn Injuries Found Dead In Car In Bengaluru

A 42-year-old man was found dead inside his car near the Kodigehalli flyover in Bengaluru, close to a private hospital, early this morning.

He has been identified as Ashwini Kumar, a resident of Mutyalanagar. Preliminary reports suggest that he may have suffered a heart attack.

Ashwini Kumar had left home earlier that day, but when his family was unable to reach him, they alerted the police.

By tracking his cellphone, the authorities located his car and saw him slumped in the driver's seat. Upon arrival, they had to break open a window and found him dead.

The police said the body bore burn injuries.

A forensic team was called to the scene to gather evidence. The Kodigehalli police have registered a case of unnatural death and are conducting further investigations. The body has been sent for postmortem.