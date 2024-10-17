Man Who Raised 'Pak Zindabad' Slogan To Chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' For Bail

The accused was arrested after a video surfaced of him shouting slogans hailing Pakistan (Representative)

A man accused of shouting "Pakistan zindabad" was on Tuesday granted bail by the Madhya Pradesh High Court with the condition that he has to salute the national flag at a police station 21 times and raise "Bharat Mata ki jai" slogan twice a month till the end of his trial.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Paliwal granted bail to the accused, Faizal, on the condition that he will regularly report to Misrod Police Station in Bhopal on the first and fourth Tuesday of every month until the case is resolved.

As part of his bail conditions, he will have to stand in front of the tricolor flag displayed at the station and salute it 21 times while chanting "Bharat Mata ki jai."

"I am of the view that applicant (Faizal) may be released on bail by imposing some conditions which may enthuse in him the sense of responsibility and a pride for the country in which he is born and living," Justice Paliwal said.

The state government's counsel opposed the bail, saying the applicant was a "habitual offender" and 14 criminal cases were registered against him.

"By shouting the slogan of "Pakistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad", he attempted to promote enmity between different groups and his act amounts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony and national integration," the counsel said.

"He is openly shouting slogans against the country in which he was born and brought up. If he is not happy and satisfied in this nation, he may opt to live in the country of his choice for which he raised the slogan of "zindabad"," the counsel added.

Faizal was arrested in May after a video surfaced of him shouting slogans hailing Pakistan and denouncing India.

He is required to visit the police station between 10 am and 12 pm on the specified days.