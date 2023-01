Shankar Mishra, the man at the centre of Air India 'Pee-Gate'

Mumbai man Shankar Mishra, who urinated on an elderly woman on a Air India flight in November, has been sacked by his company, Wells Fargo.

The company said the allegations against Mr Mishra were "deeply disturbing", adding that it is cooperating with law enforcement agencies.

Full statement by company on sacking Shankar Mishra

The 34-year-old is missing, and a lookout notice or airport alert has been put out as the police hunt for him.