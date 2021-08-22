Man Who Attempted Self-Immolation Outside Supreme Court Dies To Injuries: Report

The man who attempted to self-immolate outside the Supreme Court sustained 65% burn injuries

A 27-year-old man who had allegedly attempted suicide along with a woman outside the Supreme Court in Delhi succumbed to injuries on Saturday morning, police said.

The man had sustained 65 per cent burn injuries, while the 24-year-old woman suffered 85 per cent burns after they set themselves on fire on Monday. Both were admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, they said.

The police said the woman is being treated.

The police said the woman is from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur and was allegedly "raped by Bahujan Samaj Party MP Atul Rai in 2019".

The MP has been in judicial custody in the case for the last two years.

According to news agency Press Trust of India, before attempting to kill themselves, the woman, along with the associate, had recorded a Facebook live video, in which she claimed that she had filed the rape case against Rai in 2019.

She also claimed that some senior police officers and others were supporting the accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav had at that time said an inquiry was being carried out to find out the exact reason, but it was suspected that she attempted to kill herself as she feared being framed in fraud cases by the accused.

In the Facebook live video, she also claimed that a non-bailable warrant had been issued against her by a local court in UP and that she was summoned by the judge, reported news agency PTI.

In March, the woman had filed a plea in the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of her rape case for a fair trial from Allahabad to Delhi on grounds of "threat to her life".

Later in August, a local court in Varanasi issued a non-bailable warrant against her in a case of forgery based on a complaint filed by the accused MP's brother.



