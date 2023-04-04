Man Seen In Viral Video Holding Gun At Bengal Ram Navami Rally Arrested

A video which has gone viral on social media shows a religious procession in which a young man was seen holding a firearm.

Sumit Shaw was arrested from Munger in Bihar today.

Patna:

West Bengal police have arrested a 19-year-old for allegedly carrying a weapon during the Ram Navami procession. Sumit Shaw, who was seen with a gun in a video going viral on social media, was arrested from Munger in Bihar today.

According to police sources, Shaw has confessed to carrying a firearm during the Ram Navami rally.

A video shared on Twitter by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee shows a religious procession in which a young man was seen holding a firearm.

NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

BJP, responding to Mr Banerjee's tweet, claimed that the video is not from the Ram Navami rally which was organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Bengal's Howrah.

Communal clashes broke out in Hooghly and Howrah during Ram Navami rallies. Several vehicles were set on fire on Thursday last week after two groups clashed in Howrah. Several shops were ransacked during the violence while a number of cars, including a few police vehicles, were set on fire. Police had to use tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

Police personnel deployed in the area were pelted with stones on Friday afternoon following which prohibitory orders were imposed in the area and internet services were suspended.

The violent clashes have sparked a political slugfest between the ruling Trinamool and the BJP. Bengal government has suspended Internet services and put prohibitory orders in place in the violence-hit districts.

