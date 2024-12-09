Man Wearing Helmet Punches, Kicks Woman In Mizoram's Aizawl, Case Filed

A man wearing a helmet publically assaulted a woman kicking and punching her while she was lying on the ground, a CCTV showed. The incident took place in Mizoram's capital Aizawl and the State Commission for Women has taken a suo moto (taken note) of the assault of the woman.

The man identified as 22-year-old Lalnunfela is a resident of Aizawl's Bethlehem. The police have registered a case against the man on the victim's mother's complaint who identified her daughter through the CCTV footage.

The Mizoram State Commission for Women had asked for the Officer-in-Charge, Kulikawn Police Station to submit his report within seven days.

The cops have filed a case under relevant sections of the newly-implement Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Sources from the Mizoram police told NDTV that they are unable to connect to both parties as their phones have been switched off. Sources said the cops are currently tracing their movements on the outskirts of Aizawl.

The Mizoram State Commission for Women has also stated that they are waiting for a report from the police for the kind of medical treatment, the victim may need.