Man Walks With Daughter's Body On Cot For 35 Km In Madhya Pradesh

The man with help of villagers carried the body on a cot to a hospital in Madhya Pradesh.

A man was forced to carry his daughter's body on a cot for post-mortem for 35 km, walking for almost seven hours to reach the hospital in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh.

A video surfaced online which showed the man, along with a few villagers, mounting his 16-year-old daughter's body on a cot and making his way through the village on foot.

The teen had died by suicide on May 5 after which the police reached their house in Gadai village and ordered the family to bring the body for an autopsy, some 35 km away.

Due to financial constraints, the family was unable to hire a vehicle on their own and were denied any mode of transportation by the authorities.

The girl's father, Dhirapati Singh Gond, and some villagers then left on foot in the morning and reached the hospital after seven hours.

Mr Gond said: "We started around 9 am, reached the hospital around 4 pm, carrying the cot on our shoulders... now we are feeling unwell... such a big problem but nobody offered a solution."

He said there is a road around a kilometer away from his village and the authorities should have arranged a vehicle for them.

However, police official Arun Singh said that there is no budget allotted to the department for transporting bodies to the post-mortem centre so it was not possible to arrange the vehicle.