Man Tied To Tree, Thrashed In Rajasthan For Asking About Friend's Lover: Cops

Police said a case was filed against five accused on the basis of a complaint lodged. (Representational)

A man was beaten up in a village in Rajasthan's Nagaur district after he tried to enquire about the well-being of his friend's lover.

Baldev Tanvar was mercilessly beaten up by villagers in Hariyajun village after being tied to a tree and had his clothes ripped apart.

According to Kuchaman SHO Ramveer Singh Jakhar, "One Baldev Tanwar was tied to a tree, his clothes were torn apart and he was bashed up badly when he went to the village to know about the well-being of his friend's girlfriend."

The locals suspected he had come to the village to elope with the girl, however, he had only come to speak to her on his friend's behalf, said Jakhar.

"We have filed an FIR against five accused on the basis of a complaint lodged by Tanwar. However, a complaint has been filed against 30 people. We will first identify the accused and then take action," he said.

The incident was reported on June 29, said Jakhar.

He said all the accused are absconding and further investigation is on.

