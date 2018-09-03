Man Tied To Tree, Arm Chopped Off In Fight Over Cows In Madhya Pradesh

The police said the family has been charged with attempted murder

A 35-year-old man was tied to a tree by a family of five and his arms were hacked off at a village in Raisen in Madhya Pradesh after an argument over missing cows. Two men have been arrested.

On Sunday, Prem Narayan Sahu went to Sattu Yadav's farm to look for his cows missing since Friday. When Yadav saw him, a fight started.

"When the victim entered the residential premises of Sattu Yadav in order to inquire about his missing cow, a fight followed and the two started abusing each other," said police officer Rajendra Kumar Dhurve.

As the brawl escalated, Yadav and his family allegedly caught hold of Sahu, thrashed him, tied him to a tree on their farm and then chopped off his arms with a sword.

One arm was severed completely. Throughout the attack, Sahu kept screaming but other villagers allegedly didn't do anything to save him.

Neighbours called the police and Sahu was taken to a hospital in a critical state. The police reported finding a "lot of blood" at the spot where they found Sahu tied. They picked up his severed arm and took it to hospital too.

He has now been shifted to a hospital in Bhopal, around 80 km away.

"We have arrested two of the accused, three others of the family are missing," said Mr Dhurve. A woman is among the missing members.

The family has been charged with attempted murder.