UP Man Throws Party For Son's Birthday Amid Lockdown, Case Filed

Unidentified people were also charged along with the trader, police said (Representational)

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur has been charged for allegedly hosting a party to celebrate his 10-year-old son's birthday inside his housing complex violating the nationwide lockdown, police said on Thursday.

A case has been registered against the man, who is a trader, and some unidentified persons after a video of the event went viral on social media, they said.

The accused hosted a party in his housing society despite opposition from some residents.

The video purportedly shows around 50 invitees socialising and gathered around food stalls set up outside the apartment located in an upscale area of the city, a police official said.

All of them were charged under the Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act, and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant and negligence leading to spread of infectious diseases, police said.

Circle Officer of Cantonment Police Station Sumit Shukla said, "The viral video of the birthday party was examined and found to be accurate, following which an FIR was registered against the trader and other unidentified persons for defying the lockdown."

A resident of the housing complex said, "Despite opposition by residents of the apartment, he arranged for a cook to prepare meals for the party and requested us all to attend the event. But most of the residents stayed away. Of the around 500 people in residential complex, about 60 attended the event."