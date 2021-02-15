Man Throws Acid On Woman Who Rejected His Proposal, Arrested: Assam Cops

The woman sustained severe injuries in the acid attack (Representational)

A woman was attacked with acid in Assam's Dibrugarh on Sunday while she was returning home from office, police said today adding that the accused has been arrested.

The woman, 33, sustained severe injuries and has been admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The woman had rejected the proposal of the accused after which he threw acid on her, police said.

The incident took place near Mirzabagh area in Dibrugarh. She was attacked while returning home from Sohum Shoppe, her workplace.

A case was registered at Dibrugarh police station and cops later arrested one Buddhadev Das in the matter.

"We have arrested the person and started interrogation. The woman rejected her proposal and in a fit of rage he attacked the girl with acid on Sunday evening," a police officer said.