Man Threatens To Jump Off Kerala Court Building Over 'Delayed Justice'

A man threatened to jump off the Kerala High Court building on Wednesday after he alleged that "his justice was being delayed". Timely intervention by security personnel at the court prevented his untimely death.

A family court in Ernakulam had asked Minu Antony from Chittoor to pay maintenance to his former wife and he had filed an appeal against the order before the high court.

The delay in posting his case for hearing had reportedly upset him, pushing him to attempt to die by suicide.

The police personnel on security duty noticed him sitting on the balcony railing of the seventh floor. They then approached him from behind, caught a hold of him, and pinned him down. He was then taken away by the police.

