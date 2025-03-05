Man Threatens To Blow Up Yogi Adityanath, FIR Registered

An FIR has been registered against a person for allegedly posting a video threatening to blow up Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered at the Gaur police station following a complaint by Abhishek Dubey, the admin of Whatsapp group "Sanatan Dharma Sarvopari", on Tuesday after a member of the group posted the alleged video, police said.

The FIR was registered under sections 353 (1) (statement conducing public mischief), 351 (4) (criminal intimidation) and 66 of the IT Act.

SHO Dharmendra Singh said police was trying to trace the accused.

