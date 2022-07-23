Man Stabs Wife To Death Over 'Character' In UP: Police

Police said that the accused, who is jobless, also suffered injuries after jumping off a building.

Jul 22 A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death before jumping off a building to kill himself on Friday here, police said.

The man suspected the character of his wife, a bank manager, and attacked her with a knife, they said.

The man's father informed the police who reached the spot and rushed the injured woman to a nearby hospital. The doctors there declared her brought dead, they added, The woman was identified as Kamya, police said.

Later, the accused, Vikas Meena, who is jobless, jumped from the second floor of the building, Circle Officer, Indira Puram, Abhay Mishra said, adding he sustained injuries on his head and legs and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem, he said A forensic team examined the scene of the incident, he added.

