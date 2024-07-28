Man Stabs Daughter To Death, Injures Wife Over Money Issues In Delhi: Cops

An FIR has been registered, say Cops (Representational)

A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death while her mother suffered stab wounds after they were attacked allegedly by her father over money issues in the Dwarka area on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, the victims were identified as Rashmina Khatoon (22) and her mother, Sufia. The incident occurred in the Najafgarh area.

"On Sunday, a PCR call regarding murder was received at Najafgarh police station. Police reached the spot and found a 13-year-old girl, who took the support of her neighbour to make a PCR call," said a senior police officer.

The officer further said that she stated that on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an argument broke out between her mother, Sufia and father, Abas Ali, over money.

"Her father took a knife and stabbed her mother's head. When her sister Rashmina Khatoon came to her rescue, he father stabbed her in her head, due to which she fell unconscious," said the police officer.

According to the police, the team reached the RTRM Hospital in Jaffarpur, where injured Rashmina Khatoon was declared dead, and Sufia was injured.

"An FIR has been registered, and an investigation has been taken up," the officer said. Multiple teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)