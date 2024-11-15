Man Stabs 3, Including Wife, Daughter With Sword In Arunachal Hospital

The man, Nikam Sangbia, started attacking people in the hospital.

A 40-year-old man went on a stabbing spree with a sword in a hospital in Arunachal Pradesh's Seppa district, killing three people including his wife and daughter, and injuring seven other people.

The incident took place at the district hospital in Seppa, the headquarters of East Kameng district which is 200 kilometers from the state capital Itanagar.

The man, identified as Nikam Sangbia, started attacking people in the hospital with a 'dao' (a single-edged traditional sword) out of nowhere, officials said.

A group of police officials immediately reached the hospital and tried to stop him. However, Sangbia tried to attack them as well.

One of the officials, the officer in charge of Seppa police station, Milni Geyi, was injured on his hands, the police said.

All the injured persons have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Some of them are in serious condition, officials said.

The police have arrested the accused and are interrogating him to find out the motive behind the attack.

A case of murder has also been registered against him.