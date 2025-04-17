17-Year-Old Stabs Husband, Shows Body To Lover On Video Call: Police

A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death with a broken beer bottle by his 17-year-old wife and her lover's friends in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Golden Pandey alias Rahul, was stabbed 36 times by the accused near ITI College on the Indore-Ichapur highway. All the four accused - the teenaged girl, her lover and his two friends, one of whom is also a minor - have been caught and are undergoing investigation.

According to Burhanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Devendra Patidar, the incident took place when the couple, who got married four months ago, was returning home after shopping and eating at a restaurant on a two-wheeler.

"While returning, the girl pretended that she had dropped her slippers and asked her husband to stop the bike. As Rahul brought the two-wheeler to a halt, he was accosted by the two friends of her lover, Yuvraj. The three accused dragged him and stabbed him 36 times with a broken beer bottle. Rahul died on the spot," Mr Patidar said.

"The teenage girl made a video call to Yuvraj to show him the body. The accused then threw the body in a nearby field and fled the spot," he added.

Police said the body was found on Sunday (April 13). They added that Rahul's family, who identified the body, said he was last spotted with his wife, when they had stepped out of the house together.

The police grew suspicious after the teenage girl was found missing. Several teams were formed and the adults were arrested and the minors detained.

Mr Patidar said the accused have confessed to the crime. Yuvraj's two friends, one of whom is Lalit Patil, first escaped to Itarsi and then to Ujjain after committing the crime.

The four people have been charged for murder, conspiracy to murder and hiding evidence.