Man Sits On Chair, Parks Bike In Middle Of Delhi Road For Reel, Arrested

A Delhi man was arrested after he was seen sitting on a busy GT Karnal road, to make a reel for his social media account. Delhi Police took decisive action against the 26-year-old accused identified as Vipin Kumar, resulting in his arrest and prosecution.

The viral video shows a parked motorcycle and a chair placed in the middle of the road. The person then sits on the chair in a filmy manner. Taking cognisance of the viral video, Delhi police arrested the accused man.

"Delhi police registered a case under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and IPC against the man making reels by parking a motorcycle in the middle of GT Road and seizing the motorcycle and mobile phone. The process of deleting Instagram account is underway," Delhi Police wrote on X.

Reacting to the reports of the arrest of the content creator, some social media users demanded that he should be heavily fined.

A user wrote, "I don't know under what sections, he should pay in lakhs as a fine and the community service."

"These are all woke. @DelhiPolice did the right thing by arresting him," another user commented.

"Thank you for the enforcement of the law. Just to make reels, people inconvenience others and take huge risks," the third user wrote.

"Removing the social media account should be the standard practice for all such people, because a mere challan may not hurt them as much as the loss of that social media acct will, but it should be done with each defaulter without exception," the fourth user commented.

"Good job and quick action," the fifth user wrote.

The stringent police response follows a recent incident where two individuals, including a woman, were arrested and fined for filming reels on the road while dressed in superhero costumes.