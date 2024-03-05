Man Shows Fungus-Infested Yoghurt Served On Vande Bharat Express, Railways Responds

IRCTC responded to the incident promptly

A passenger on the Vande Bharat Express travelling from Dehradun to Delhi's Anand Vihar was left shocked after finding the fungus in their served yoghurt. X user Harshad Topkar shared pictures showing fungus in the yoghurt served as part of his executive class meal.

The post was shared on X, he addressed it to the Ministry of Railways and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He wrote, "Travelling on Vande Bharat from Dehradun to Anand Vihar in the executive class today. Found greenish layer most probably fungus in the yoghurt served. This is not expected from the Vande Bharat service."

@RailMinIndia@RailwayNorthern@AshwiniVaishnaw

traveling to Vande Bharat from Dehradun to Anad vihar in the executive class today. Found greenish layer most probably fungus in the amul yogurt served. This is not expected from the Vande Bharat service pic.twitter.com/ScwR1C0rlz — Harshad Topkar (@hatopkar) March 5, 2024

The post soon caught the attention of Rail Seva, an account to provide support to railway users and Northern Railway as well.

In a reply, Rail Seva asked Mr Topkar to share the details of his travel and Northern Railway tagged Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) as well.

IRCTC responded to the incident promptly. The officials issued an apology for the unpleasant experience. "Sir, our sincere apology for the inconvenience caused. The matter was immediately attended by the onboard supervisor who replaced the curd immediately. Further, the curd pack was within the expiry date. The issue is being raised with the manufacturer," IRCTC wrote on X.

Notably, this is not the first time a passenger has experienced such a disturbing situation while travelling on Vande Bharat Express.

Last month, a passenger travelling from Rani Kamlapati to Jabalpur Junction on Vande Bharat Express on February 1 found a dead cockroach in the meal served by Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).