Man Shoots Lover Dead, Then Dies By Suicide. She Had Refused To Marry Him

A man in Bihar murdered a woman he was in a relationship with after she refused to marry him. The accused, Jackie Nat, was pressuring the woman identified as Kajal Kumari to marry him, alleged the victim's mother. However, because of the social stigma and the two belonging to different castes, the woman repeatedly refused to marry. The two were found dead in a private guesthouse in Bihar's Rohtas district.

Gayatri Devi, mother of Kajal Kumari, said that her daughter used to work at a mall. A few hours before her death, she had dropped Kajal off at a market. Later, she got the news that her daughter had been shot dead in a hotel room by a man from Ballia.

According to the initial investigation, Jackie shot at Kajal before killing himself. The woman was rushed to a local hospital for treatment and was later referred to a hospital in Varanasi.

"He (Jackie) was forcing her to marry him. He said, 'Humari nahi hui to kisi ki nahi ho sakti' (If she cannot be mine, she cannot be with anyone else)," said Gayatri Devi. "The man belonged to a different caste. How could she marry him?" she added.

Paras Nat, father of Jackie, accused the hotel of conspiring against his son.

Jackie was found dead in a room of a private hotel named Aarav Banquet Hall Guest House. Upon learning about the incident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer-2 (SDPO) Dilip Kumar reached the crime spot.

Police recovered a pistol and a cartridge shell. The case is under further investigation.

