Man Sentenced To Life For Sexually Assaulting Pregnant Woman On Train

A court in Tamil Nadu has sentenced a man to life imprisonment till death for the sexual assault and attempted murder of a four-month pregnant woman aboard a moving train earlier this year.

The incident occurred on February 6, 2025, aboard the 22616 Tirupathi Intercity Express. The victim, a pregnant woman, was attacked while travelling on the train by a man identified as Hemaraj from Vellore district. The assault took place in a moving train, heightening the horror and shock over the crime.

Acting swiftly, the Tamil Nadu Railway Police registered a case at the Jolarpet Railway Police Station and arrested the accused within 24 hours. Hemaraj was sent to judicial custody following a preliminary investigation.

Following the investigation, a chargesheet was filed on April 24. The case was taken up for trial by the Thirupathur District Sessions Court, where proceedings were expedited.

On July 14, the court found Hemaraj guilty and sentenced him to "Life Imprisonment till death."

This verdict follows another recent conviction in June this year, when the The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Chennai convicted Gnansekaran in the high-profile Anna University sexual assault case, sentencing him to 35 years in prison.

In a press note released by the Office of the Director General of Police, the Tamil Nadu Police reiterated its continued commitment to ensuring justice for women victims through swift investigation and prosecution.

Amid a spurt in sexual offences against women, the department emphasised its meticulous handling of crimes against women, from investigation to securing conviction.