Assam Man Sentenced To Death For Killing Woman Who Refused To Marry Him

A local court in Assam on Thursday sentenced a man to death for murdering a woman exactly four years ago for refusing his marriage proposal, officials said.



Dhemaji District and Sessions Court Judge Ajay Faglu passed the sentence after the accused was convicted in the case on Wednesday.

The woman, Nandita Saikia, was returning home from college with a friend and her father on August 21, 2021, when Rintu Sarma, a fourth-grade worker in the same college, attacked all three and seriously injured them.

Nandita was stabbed several times with a machete, and they were admitted to a hospital here, officials said.

Her injuries were grievous, and she was shifted to a hospital in Dibrugarh, where she died five days later.

