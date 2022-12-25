Man Seen In Video Thrashing Teen Gets A Bulldozer Visit In Madhya Pradesh

A bulldozer razes the home of a man who assaulted a teen in Madhya Pradesh

The home of a Madhya Pradesh man, who brutally thrashed a 19-year-old teen on camera over refusing to marry him, has been razed with a bulldozer, the police said.

Pankaj Tripathi, 24, was seen in the viral video slapping the woman, grabbing her hair and slamming her into the ground head-first. He then kicks her in the face and all over her body. The assault happened at Rewa district.

Tripathi was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Pradesh's Mirzapur on Saturday night, the police said.

The district administration today sent a bulldozer to demolish his home. The machine went to work, supported by a large group of policemen, till the house was completely levelled.

Tripathi made a living by driving. His licence has been cancelled now. A local policeman has also been suspended for not taking action against Tripathi on time.

In the assault video, the woman appears unconscious from the attack. Tripathi then tried to steady her on her feet while instructing his friend, who was recording the video, to delete the footage.

The woman was seen lying unconscious for hours on the side of the road. She was taken to a hospital by local later.

The police said Tripathi allegedly got furious when she refused to marry him.

